The Quran graph: “O Prophet, fight against the disbelievers and the hypocrites and be harsh upon them…”

SHAFAQNA- The Holy Quran, Surah At-Tawbah (9:73)

O Prophet, fight against the disbelievers and the hypocrites and be harsh upon them. And their refuge is Hell, and wretched is the destination.

The Holy Quran 9:73

French:

Ô Prophète ! Lutte contre les mécréants et les hypocrites, et sois rude avec eux ; l’Enfer sera leur refuge, et quelle mauvaise destination !

Le Saint Coran 9:73

Spanish:

¡Oh, Profeta! Lucha contra los incrédulos y los hipócritas [que te ataquen], y sé severo con ellos. Su morada será el Infierno. ¡Qué pésimo destino!

Sagrado Corán 9:73

Quran verses Graph

Shia Graph

www.shafaqna.com