The Quran graph: “O Prophet, fight against the disbelievers and the hypocrites and be harsh upon them…”

SHAFAQNA- The Holy Quran, Surah At-Tawbah (9:73)
O Prophet, fight against the disbelievers and the hypocrites and be harsh upon them. And their refuge is Hell, and wretched is the destination.
The Holy Quran 9:73
French:
Ô Prophète ! Lutte contre les mécréants et les hypocrites, et sois rude avec eux ; l’Enfer sera leur refuge, et quelle mauvaise destination !
Le Saint Coran 9:73
Spanish:
¡Oh, Profeta! Lucha contra los incrédulos y los hipócritas [que te ataquen], y sé severo con ellos. Su morada será el Infierno. ¡Qué pésimo destino!
Sagrado Corán 9:73