PETRA: Israel declares “war alert” and closes schools

SHAFAQNA- Israel has declared “war alert” after the “Al-Aqsa Deluge” attack by the Palestinian resistance in the besieged Gaza strip.

According to PETRA, The command of the Israeli Interior Front announced a “special situation” in the 80 km Gaza strip and the southern area, including Tel-Aviv and Jerusalem.

In this situation, classes and work in “dangerous” areas will be suspended tomorrow and only small gatherings will be allowed, it said.

Israel Public Radio also reported that authorities have instructed residents of the settlements of Sderot, Ofakim and Netivot near the Gaza border to stay in shelters until further notice.

Source: PETRA

www.shafaqna.com

