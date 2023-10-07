Jordan warned against dangerous escalation in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Jordan on Saturday (07 Oct. 2023) emphasized the need to stop dangerous escalation in Gaza and its surrounding areas.
According to PETRA, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs of Jordan warned of the dangerous consequences of this escalation, especially given what cities and regions in the West Bank have experienced: Israeli attacks and violations against the Palestinian people and Islamic and Christian holy sites, as well as the deprivation of the rights of the Palestinian people.
In a statement, the ministry warned of the consequences of this escalation for efforts to achieve comprehensive calm. He stressed the importance of restraint, protecting civilians and respecting international humanitarian law.
The ministry stressed that the escalation of violence in all its forms and further escalation will lead to worse outcomes and have a negative impact on everyone. He stressed the need for a realistic political horizon to achieve peace based on a two-State solution in line with resolutions on international legitimacy.
Source: PETRA