Jordan warned against dangerous escalation in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Jordan on Saturday (07 Oct. 2023) emphasized the need to stop dangerous escalation in Gaza and its surrounding areas.



According to PETRA, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs of Jordan warned of the dangerous consequences of this escalation, especially given what cities and regions in the West Bank have experienced: Israeli attacks and violations against the Palestinian people and Islamic and Christian holy sites, as well as the deprivation of the rights of the Palestinian people.

