International Shia News Agency
Israel’s attacks killed 198 & injured 1610 in Gaza so far

SHAFAQNA- The death toll from Israel’s continued brutal invasion in the Gaza Strip has risen to 198 since this morning, with 1,610 injured, according to the latest information from the Palestinian Ministry of Health .

WAFA correspondent reports that nine deaths were recorded this evening at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, five more at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis and two at Abu Yousef Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah.

Meanwhile, an Israeli fighter jet fired a missile at a residential building near the Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, injuring at least six civilians and causing extensive damage to the building and surrounding homes. In addition, six Israeli rockets hit the Ansar area west of Gaza City, completely destroying it and causing damage to surrounding residential buildings.

Source: WAFA

