Gaza: 198 killed &1610 injured in Israeli aggression

Israeli aggression on Gaza

SHAFAQNA- At least 198 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air attacks launched, Medical sources in Gaza said. More than 1,600 people have also been wounded.

MSF: Nurse, ambulance worker killed in Gaza strikes

The humanitarian organisation said Israeli strikes had hit the Indonesian hospital and an ambulance in front of the Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza.

“The strikes killed one nurse, one ambulance driver, injured several and damaged an oxygen station,” MSF said on X.

“Health care facilities cannot become targets. We ask all parties to respect health infrastructures, which must remain a sanctuary for people seeking treatment,” the group said.

Israeli media reporting 100 Israelis killed

The Israeli government has said at least 40 Israelis have been killed in the attack, but local media is reporting that the number has now risen to at least 100.

Al-Jazeera’s Sara Khairat, reporting from occupied East Jerusalem, said the figure could not immediately be verified. “We’re still waiting on a confirmation from the Israeli government or health ministry,” she added.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

