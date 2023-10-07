English
Bloomberg: Deal between USA-Saudi Arabia-Israel-UAE can contain Iran

SHAFAQNA- Bloomberg claimed that formal security pacts between the USA and both Saudi Arabia and Israel and a similar security pact between the USA and the United Arab Emirates can contain Iran.

While Americans are rightly focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global challenge posed by China, we must not forget the threat Iran poses to the Middle East (West Asia) and globally.

But two recent diplomatic initiatives may come together to help create a strong coalition against Tehran. There are serious conversations about formal security pacts between the US and both Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Any such double deal would also likely involve the Saudis recognizing Israel, a once-unthinkable breakthrough, and a similar security pact between the US and the United Arab Emirates.

