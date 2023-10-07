UN: At least 320 people killed after powerful earthquakes hit Afghanistan

The epicentre of the original magnitude 6.3 earthquake was 24.8 miles (40km) north-west of the region’s largest city, Herat. It was followed by an aftershock with a 5.5 magnitude, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Crowds of residents fled buildings in the city at about 11am as the quakes began, lasting for over an hour. There have been reports of landslides and people being trapped under buildings

“We were in our offices and suddenly the building started shaking,” 45-year-old Herat resident Bashir Ahmad told Agence-France Presse. “Wall plasters started to fall down and the walls got cracks, some walls and parts of the building collapsed.”

“I am not able to contact my family, network connections are disconnected. I am too worried and scared, it was horrifying,” he said.