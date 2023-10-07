English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

UN: At least 320 people killed after powerful earthquakes hit Afghanistan

0
earthquakes hit Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-At least 320 people have been killed after a series of powerful earthquaks hit western Afghanistan, the UN has said.

The epicentre of the original magnitude 6.3 earthquake was 24.8 miles (40km) north-west of the region’s largest city, Herat. It was followed by an aftershock with a 5.5 magnitude, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Crowds of residents fled buildings in the city at about 11am as the quakes began, lasting for over an hour. There have been reports of landslides and people being trapped under buildings

“We were in our offices and suddenly the building started shaking,” 45-year-old Herat resident Bashir Ahmad told Agence-France Presse. “Wall plasters started to fall down and the walls got cracks, some walls and parts of the building collapsed.”

“I am not able to contact my family, network connections are disconnected. I am too worried and scared, it was horrifying,” he said.

Source: theguardian

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Ahmad Massoud called for recognition of “gender apartheid against women and genocide of Hazaras” in Afghanistan.

asadian

Shafaqna interview with Ahmad Massoud: Taliban’s treatment of Afghan women “doesn’t have any relation with Islam”

asadian

FEWS NET: Strong El-Niño event will increase food aid needs by 2024

asadian

WFP: Families in Afghanistan unable to buy even the most modest amount of food

asadian

Moscow Format declaration: No progress in forming inclusive government in Afghanistan

asadian

Kazan meeting: Iran calls for more cooperation by neighbors to help Afghanistan

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.