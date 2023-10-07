English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle East

Arab League calls for an immediate halt to military operations in Gaza

0
halt to military operations in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, called today, Saturday, for an immediate halt to military operations in Gaza.

Aboul Gheit said in a statement: “We call for an immediate halt to military operations in Gaza,” warning that “the occupation forces’ continued implementation of violent and extremist policies is tantamount to a time bomb that deprives the region of any serious opportunities for stability in the foreseeable future.”.

For his part, the official spokesman for the Secretary-General affirmed that “Aboul Gheit is fully convinced of the international community’s responsibility for the current situation, in the absence of any real reaction to the provocative Israeli occupation policies against Islamic sanctities.”

Source: ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Arab League’s Chief & UN’s Peace Coordinator discuss political developments of Palestinian cause

asadian

Arab League Secretary-General: Jeddah Summit rises to challenges & crises

asadian

Aboul Gheit: Syria’s return to Arab League is “not the end of the line”

asadian

Aboul Gheit: Syria’s returning to Arab League very likely at Riyadh meeting

asadian

Arab League’s Secretary-General: Number of poor Arabs amounted to 129 million

asadian

Arab League warns situation in Palestine on verge of explosion

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.