Arab League calls for an immediate halt to military operations in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, called today, Saturday, for an immediate halt to military operations in Gaza.

Aboul Gheit said in a statement: “We call for an immediate halt to military operations in Gaza,” warning that “the occupation forces’ continued implementation of violent and extremist policies is tantamount to a time bomb that deprives the region of any serious opportunities for stability in the foreseeable future.”.

For his part, the official spokesman for the Secretary-General affirmed that “Aboul Gheit is fully convinced of the international community’s responsibility for the current situation, in the absence of any real reaction to the provocative Israeli occupation policies against Islamic sanctities.”

Source: ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com