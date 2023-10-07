English
Biden: USA will always have Israel’s back

SHAFAQNA-Speaking during an impromptu public speech, US president has doubled down on Washington’s support for Israel, saying “Israel has the right to defend itself and its people, full stop”.

Joe Biden said US support for Israel’s security is “rock solid and unwavering”.

“We will not ever fail to have [Israel’s] back,” Biden said.

The escalation comes as the ties between Biden and Netanyahu have been strained over the prime minister’s government’s far-right policies, particularly support for judicial reform and the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Biden did not reference Israeli strikes in Gaza during the brief speech.

