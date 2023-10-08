Gaza: Medical teams are facing great challenges

SHAFAQNA- Medical teams are facing “great challenges” in Gaza, Nebal Farsakh Spokesperson of the NGO Palestinain Red Crescent Society (PRC), has told.

“We witnessed an increase in violations against our medical missions due to the confrontations. We recorded four violations so far. Three of our paramedics have been injured, one volunteer is in a critical condition and one of our ambulances and medical building has been destroyed,” she said.

“Right now our medical teams are facing great challenges in also arriving safely to tend to wounded people in Gaza due to the escalation,” she explained.

Farsakh added that they had called on the international humanitarian community to open humanitarian corridors so that NGOs like them could safely carry out their work of helping people in the Gaza strip.

Death toll in Gaza rises to 313

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reports that at least 313 people have been killed and nearly 2,000 wounded so far in Israeli attacks. The latest death tolls stand at 313 Palestinians and some 300 Israelis.

Source: aljazeera

