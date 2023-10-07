Latest news about earthquake in Herat; At least 30 people died and 300 people were injured/hundreds of people were buried under rubble

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN – A devastating earthquake with several powerful aftershocks shook Herat province in western Afghanistan today (Saturday, October 7).

30 people have been killed and 300 injured so far. This statistic was published by the Taliban’s Ministry of Disaster Management in Herat.

The Taliban’s Ministry of Disaster Management said that hundreds of people were buried under the rubble in villages around Herat and at least 8 villages in Zinda Jan District were completely destroyed.

Janan Saiq, the spokesperson of this department, told the media that some of these villages have a population of more than 1,100 people, and only 100 people survived in one of them.

He added: “Casualty statistics are increasing. The Red Cross and other institutions have arrived and started working. Our request to the institutions is to come as soon as possible. Because most of the compatriots are still under the rubble.

According to reports, today’s earthquakes have left the most casualties and damages in Zinda Jan District of Herat. This district was the epicenter of the earthquake.

It is said that these earthquakes have also caused damage in the provinces of Farah and Badghis in the vicinity of Herat.

consecutive earthquakes

The first earthquake occurred around 11:00 AM today with a magnitude of 6.3 at a depth of 10 kilometers in Zinda Jan District of Herat.

The Seismological Society of America has recorded several relatively strong aftershocks with magnitudes of 5.5, 6.3, 4.7 and 4.9.

The last aftershock occurred at 2:14 PM with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter scale.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan