English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUk

Members of Islamic center in London allege police negligence in vandalism attack

0
vandalism attack

SHAFAQNA-After alleged vandalism attack on Al-Falah Institute in Hayes, UK, members said that police refused to come until next day as they were ‘too busy’.

After a women-oriented Islamic center was vandalized and set alight in west London, police are still unsure of the motive and perpetrators, while members say authorities could have prevented the blaze.

Uneasiness has spread through London’s Muslim community after Al-Falah Institute in Hayes, a charitable foundation and education center for women, became the target of vandalism and arson last week.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Mashq e Shamshir at Imam Khoei Islamic Center in London

Yahya

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.