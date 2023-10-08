Official: 42 percent of Lebanon’s current population consists of Syrian refugees

SHAFAQNA- Elias Baysari, the General Directorate of Lebanon’s General Security, announced that 42 percent of the country’s current population consists of Syrian citizens.

According to Shafaqna, RT reported Elias Baysari stated that the Syrian refugee issue is Lebanon’s foremost concern and a significant challenge. He said, “We are not racist and hold no animosity towards anyone, but we must unite to prevent security and social disruptions in the country.”

Referring to the heavy cost of Syrian refugees on the people of Lebanon in the past 12 years, he said: The refugee case has internal, regional and international dimensions and we need a serious and unified decision to solve it.

This Lebanese official emphasized that managing the refugee issue is not solely a security matter but also requires coordination with the Syrian government to address border-related issues.

The General Directore of General Security in Lebanon, referring to the fact that currently about 42% of Lebanon’s population consists of Syrians, noted: Lebanon has agreed with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to provide all information related to refugees within 3 months, and two months of that deadline have passed. If the data related to the actual number of refugees is not provided to us, we know how we will act as a department, as all processes are carried out through the General Security Directorate.

“Baysari warned at the end that the file of refugees being out of control will show no mercy to anyone, including Europe, and this file must be addressed as quickly as possible.”

Government authorities in Lebanon have presented various estimates of the number of Syrians in the country, ranging from 1.5 million to over 2 million people. It is worth noting that the population of Lebanon is estimated to be between 5 to 5.5 million people. However, no comprehensive census of the population has been conducted in the country in the past decade.

Since 2019, with the onset of Lebanon’s economic crisis, Lebanese authorities have made statements such as “Syrians have no place in this crisis-hit economy” in the society. These statements have been made to deflect attention from governance weaknesses and administrative corruption, often placing blame on refugees.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com