Palestine requests urgent Arab League meeting over Israeli escalation

Palestine requests Arab League meeting

SHAFAQNA-Palestine has been submitted requesting an emergency meeting of the Arab League’s Council of Arab Foreign Ministers to be convened at the earliest possible date.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss ways to politically mobilize both at the Arab and international levels to halt the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza, provide international protection for the Palestinian people, and achieve peace and security based on international law, legitimate international resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative.

UN urges warring sides to exercise restraint amid escalating tensions

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Sunday urged conflicting sides to exercise restraint to prevent further escalation of tensions on the Lebanon-Israel border.

“We urge everyone to exercise restraint and make use of UNIFIL’s liaison and coordination mechanisms to de-escalate to prevent a fast deterioration of the security situation,” the UN force said on X.

Source: wafa, aa

