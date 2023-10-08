English
UNESCO: Rio de Janeiro was designated the world book capital for 2025

SHAFAQNA- UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay has decided to declare Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) the World Book Capital 2025.

UNESCO and the World Book Capital Advisory Committee praised Rio de Janeiro for demonstrating the importance of its literary heritage, as well as a clearly defined vision and action plan to promote literature, sustainable publishing and reading among digitally literate young people. This is the first time that a Portuguese-speaking city has been named World Book Capital.

Source: UNESCO

