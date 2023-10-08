2024 Olympics hijab ban causes consternation at Parisians

SHAFAQNA-Paris resident Julien believes France’s hijab ban for its athletes at 2024 Olympics, “goes in the same direction” as the ban on the abaya in schools.

“These are ridiculous decisions that don’t make sense in 2023, probably to divert our attention from the fact that the Olympics are not ready and to distract from real issues. I think it doesn’t make any sense,” Julien told Anadolu.

Another Parisian, Marie, was “shocked” when she heard the news.

“I don’t see on what grounds athletes can’t wear the veil,” she said.

“I believe that everyone is free to wear the clothes they want while representing France in the way they wish,” Alexandre told the Turkish news agency.

France’s sports minister announced last month that French athletes will not be allowed to wear the Islamic veil at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Amelie Oudea-Castera views the veil as a form of proselytism and emphasized France’s commitment to strict secularism.

It is a move that has triggered an outcry among Muslims and a lot of the French are questioning why it was introduced in the first place.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com