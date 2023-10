SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam held the fifth meeting of the Joint Committee of the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam in Hanoi.



According to WAM, Senior diplomats and government officials from both countries will attend joint committees and ministerial meetings to discuss a wide range of sectors and areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, digital technology, agriculture, energy, transport, higher education and culture , tourism and work. Source: WAM www.shafaqna.com