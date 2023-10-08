Japan: UN Internet Governance Forum begins in Kyoto with focuses on AI

SHAFAQNA- The UN Internet Public Policy Forum began in Kyoto on Sunday, focusing on artificial intelligence and countering disinformation.

According to Kyodo News, The results of discussions at the Internet Governance Forum scheduled for Thursday will feed into the Hiroshima AI Process, in which the Group of Seven industrialized countries will set rules on issues related to artificial intelligence.



Around 6,000 people from government, business and educational institutions are expected to take part in more than 300 planned presentations on topics such as cybercrime and information gaps caused by inequalities in internet accessibility.

Source: Kyodo News

