Poor living conditions trigger mass migration from Gaza

0
Poor living conditions in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-Poor living conditions trigger many young people are leaving blockaded Gaza Strip for Europe in search of better life.

Home to nearly 2.3 million Palestinians, Gaza has been reeling under a crippling Israeli blockade since 2007, badly affecting livelihood in the seaside territory.

“My 24-year-old son Mohamed immigrated from Gaza for Greece a week ago,” Fares Alyan, 47, a resident of Beit Lahia town, north of Gaza City, told Anadolu.

“My son lost hope of any improvement in the living conditions or a better future in Gaza,” he added.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

