Saudi Arabia starts testing hydrogen train project

hydrogen train project

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia national railway company has entered into an agreement with its French partner to commence testing for its hydrogen train project.

In September 2022, Saudi Arabia Railways inked a memorandum of understanding with the French rail transportation giant Alstom to develop hydrogen train solutions tailored.

As per the Saudi Press Agency, both entities will embark on operational experiments and studies to assess the trains’ compatibility with the environment, setting the stage for their future deployment.

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com

