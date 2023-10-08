London mayoral candidate faces backlash for Islamophobic Tweets

SHAFAQNA-London’s Conservative mayoral candidate, Susan Hall, has come under fire recently for several controversial tweets, and allegations of Islamophobia.

The criticism stems from remarks she made at a Conservative Friends of Israel event, where she claimed that Jewish communities in London were “frightened” by current mayor Sadiq Khan. The backlash against Hall has put her mayoral campaign under the microscope, and may have significant implications for her bid for the position.

At the event, Hall’s comments were branded as “vile” by critics. When asked if she wanted to apologize, Hall refused, stating that she would never apologize for standing up for the Jewish community.

Source: bnn.network

www.shafaqna.com