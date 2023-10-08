Gaza: Israel targets two mosques & Quran Radio station

SHAFAQNA-The Israel Forces targeted two mosques and the headquarters of the Holy Quran Radio in the Gaza Strip by airstrikes.

The Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs condemned the targeting and bombing of the Al-Amin Mohammad Mosque in western Gaza City and the Mohammad Al-Malaysi Mosque in Khan Younis Governorate. They also condemned the destruction of the Holy Quran Radio headquarters affiliated with the Ministry, located in the Palestine Tower, which was destroyed on Saturday.

The ministry stated that targeting mosques and legitimate religious institutions constitutes a violation of the sanctity of places of worship, a prohibition upheld by all international laws and norms.

