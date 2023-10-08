Fereydoun Majlesi: China will be the second “superpower of the world” in the next twenty years

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A former diplomat of Iran says about the new international blockades: China prefers its national interests to everyone else and has found its way in maintaining international peace and has reached this point. In the future, China will be the biggest economic power of the world, but it is not the world’s largest economic power as a world superpower, because the population of China is four times more than that of the United States, and the per capita income of the United States and its important economic, financial, managerial and industrial fields will maintain its position for the next half century.

China will be the second superpower in the world in twenty years

India, Brazil, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia will be the new powers of the future

Fereydoun Majlesi, in an interview with Shafaqna Future reporter, in response to the question, what do you predict about the future of power blocking in the world?, Stated: In this issue, they usually summarize China and Russia together, while China is the second superpower in the world and will be the second superpower in the next twenty years, after China, India will be the world’s superpower, and then it will be Brazil’s turn. If we assume that Europe is a single union, the European Union is placed before Brazil. After these countries, it is Indonesia’s turn and then it is Saudi Arabia. This is an idea that I have personally acquired after a long experience. It is a personal opinion that I have obtained after the economic review of the European Union. I believe that Russia will be placed after these countries. Potentially, Russia can be in the third place, but actually with the Asian policies and with the adventures we see, it will not reach such a position unless it can adapt itself to an acceptable international system with political reforms, then Russia can take the fourth place after India. Meanwhile, South Korea and Japan should be considered because they are after Europe.

