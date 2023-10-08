Arab Council of Interior Ministers to convene in Baghdad

SHAFAQNA-The General Secretariat of the Arab Council of Interior Ministers to hold a meeting in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

According to a statement issued by the Council’s General Secretariat, the 13th Arab Conference of Heads of Security Training and Qualification Institutions, under the patronage of the Prime Minister of Iraq and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, will take place in Baghdad, hosted by the Ministry of Interior, from October 10th to 11th of this year.

The statement indicated that the conference will include representatives from the interior ministries of Arab countries, along with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, and delegates from the General Secretariat of the Arab Council of Interior Ministers.

Source: shafaq

www.shafaqna.com