Gaza under total blockade: ban on admitting food and fuel

SHAFAQNA-Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli air attack on Jabalia refugee camp, health officials in Gaza say. Israel’s defence minister says Gaza Strip to go under “total blockade”, including a ban on admitting food and fuel.
The intense bombardment has so far displaced more than 120,000 people in the besieged Palestinian enclave.
The Israeli army 100,000 reserve troops have amassed near Gaza, where Palestinian fighters say they are holding 130 people captive.
The latest death toll stands at 493 Palestinians, according to health officials, and more than 700 Israelis, according to media reports.
Germany, Austria suspend aid for Palestinians
Austria and Germany say they have suspended aid to the Palestinians.
Alexander Schallenberg, Austria’s Foreign Minister, said his country was suspending 19 million euros ($20m) in aid for several projects.
Germany’s Development Minister Svenja Schulze said no payments were currently being made.
“I would not at this point use the word freezing, as we are in the middle of a war. The formulation does not correspond to the situation on the ground,” she remarked at a news conference.
Source: aljazeera