Gaza under total blockade: ban on admitting food and fuel

Austria and Germany say they have suspended aid to the Palestinians.

Alexander Schallenberg, Austria’s Foreign Minister, said his country was suspending 19 million euros ($20m) in aid for several projects.

Germany’s Development Minister Svenja Schulze said no payments were currently being made.

“I would not at this point use the word freezing, as we are in the middle of a war. The formulation does not correspond to the situation on the ground,” she remarked at a news conference.