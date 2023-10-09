USA: Hundreds gather near White House to support Palestinians

SHAFAQNA-Hundreds of Palestinian Americans and allies on Sunday afternoon, 8 October, gathered at Lafayette Park near the White House.

Most demonstrators were Palestinians, though activists from other communities came to show their support, including liberal Jews, Black liberation activists, communists, socialists. Many came with their families, small children.

One by one, speakers stood in front of the White House fence and expressed their solidarity with Palestinians living under Israeli occupation.

Source: newarab

