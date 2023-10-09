EU foreign ministers to hold emergency meeting over developments in Middle East

SHAFAQNA-EU foreign ministers will hold on Tuesday an emergency meeting to discuss recent developments in Middle East , the bloc’s foreign policy chief announced on Monday.

Josep Borrell said on X that he is “convening tomorrow an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers to address the situation in Israel and the region.”

The gathering will be considered as an “informal emergency meeting” as Borrell and a number of top EU diplomats will be in Oman’s capital Muscat, while the other foreign ministers will join them online, the European Commission’s lead spokesperson on foreign affairs, Peter Stano, said at the EU institution’s daily news meeting.

Source: aa

