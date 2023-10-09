English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

EU foreign ministers to hold emergency meeting over developments in Middle East

0
EU foreign ministers to hold meeting

SHAFAQNA-EU foreign ministers will hold on Tuesday an emergency meeting to discuss recent developments in Middle East , the bloc’s foreign policy chief announced on Monday.

Josep Borrell said on X that he is “convening tomorrow an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers to address the situation in Israel and the region.”

The gathering will be considered as an “informal emergency meeting” as Borrell and a number of top EU diplomats will be in Oman’s capital Muscat, while the other foreign ministers will join them online, the European Commission’s lead spokesperson on foreign affairs, Peter Stano, said at the EU institution’s daily news meeting.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA: Hundreds gather near White House to support Palestinians

asadian

Gaza under total blockade: ban on admitting food and fuel

asadian

Gaza: Israel Targets Two Mosques & the Quran Radio Station

asadian

Palestine requests urgent Arab League meeting over Israeli escalation

asadian

Gaza: Medical teams are facing great challenges

asadian

Biden: USA will always have Israel’s back

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.