SHAFAQNA-Freedom House ranked Bahrain 72nd globally among not free countries in Internet freedom.

The organization said in a report that “Internet freedom in Bahrain remains restricted. Authorities continued to block websites and forced the removal of online content, particularly social media posts criticizing the government,” noting that “self-censorship is high due to the fear of online surveillance and intimidation from authorities.”

Source: bahrainmirror

www.shafaqna.com