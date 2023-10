SHAFAQNA-In these past few days, Qatar has been busy engaging a host of various regional and international actors as part of urgent diplomatic efforts to de-escalate violence between Palestine and Israel.

It is important to see Doha’s response to this recent escalation of violence within the context of Qatar’s role as a diplomatic bridge between Israel and the US, on one side, and Palestine, on the other.

