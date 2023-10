SHAFAQNA-The escalation between Israel and Palestine resulted in the displacement of 123,538 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to the latest data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA.

The Israeli army initiated Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 493 Palestinians and wounding over 2,750 others.

Source: aa

