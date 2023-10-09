English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

UN Security Council meeting over Gaza escalation ends without unified position

0
UN Security Council meeting over Gaza escalation

SHAFAQNA-UN Security Council meeting over Gaza escalation ends without unified position and no  statement was agreed by council members during the meeting.

Palestine’s permanent observer to the UN on Sunday urged the international community not to let Israel “double down on its terrible choices,” but to instead encourage it to change course.

No statement was agreed by council members during the meeting, with Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun telling reporters on his way out that that is “abnormal.”

Mansour lamented that “history for some media and politicians starts when Israelis are killed. Our people have endured one deadly year after another.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Media: Saudi Arabia ends negotiations on normalization with Israel

asadian

Gaza: Over 123500 people displaced

asadian

Qatari diplomacy amid current Israel-Palestine crisis

asadian

EU’s foreign ministers to hold emergency meeting over developments in Middle East

asadian

USA: Hundreds gather near White House to support Palestinians

asadian

Gaza under total blockade including ban on food and fuel

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.