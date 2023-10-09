English
More than 73,000 Palestinian residents take refuge in UN schools

SHAFAQNA- More than 73,000 Palestinian residents have left their homes to take shelter in United Nations refugee agency schools from Israel air raids.

According to Adnan Abu Hasna, a media spokesman for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), people are arriving from all parts of the Gaza Strip, as the area faces intense aerial bombardment.

“Residents have taken refuge in 64 schools, with more coming, as they believe that they are the safest places in the Gaza Strip because they are affiliated with the United Nations,” Abu Hasna said.

At the schools and other UN institutions in Gaza, Abu Hasna explained, Palestinians can receive healthcare, nutritional and psychological services.

Source: Al Jazeera

 

