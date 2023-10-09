Media: Saudi Arabia ends negotiations on normalization with Israel

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia has announced the end of all negotiations regarding the normalization of relations with Israel. The news was first reported by the Israeli newspaper, The Jerusalem Post, and later echoed by the Saudi media outlet, The Saudi Post, published in the United States.

According to reports, the Saudi government informed the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, about their decision to terminate the talks. This move comes as a significant setback to the recent efforts made by the United States to broker peace and establish diplomatic ties between the two Middle Eastern nations.

The decision by Saudi Arabia to halt negotiations with Israel raises questions about the future of regional diplomacy and the prospects for peace in the Middle East.

