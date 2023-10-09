To Be Calm and not to Move during Prayer | The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about “To Be Calm and not to Move during Prayer”

Question: To what extent is it obligatory to keep the body calm and motionless while reciting chapters and dhikr during prayer?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer: During prayer, the body of the worshiper should not move to the extent that the praying posture is disturbed. Also while reciting the two chapters and the obligatory dhikr of tashahhud, rukū‘, sajdah, etc., the body should not move. It is invalidated if intentionally one moves. If it happens unintentionally, one must say the dhikr and the like again after the body gets calm. However, it is no problem if one moves their hands or fingers a little although it is mustaḥabb caution not to move them during prayer.

In addition, when saying a mustaḥabb dhikr of prayer (except for bihawlilāhi wa quwatihī aqūmu wa aq‘ud which is said while standing up), the body must be calm by obligatory caution. Of course, there is no problem in saying dhikr while moving with the intention of dhikr in general (i.e. not with the intention of dhikr of prayer).

Source: leader.ir