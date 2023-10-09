Rights group: 100 Palestinian children killed in West Bank & Gaza since Saturday

SHAFAQNA-Since the Israeli military launched its offensive on the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning, nearly 100 Palestinian children have been killed, according to the child rights group Defense for Children International — Palestine.

At least 91 Palestinian children in Gaza have died in airstrikes, and Israeli forces have shot and killed five Palestinian boys in the occupied West Bank, the group said.

Entire families have been obliterated, DCI-Palestine added, pointing the example of the Shaban household. The family of six — including 11-year-old Omar, seven-year-old Batoul, 10-year-old Ghada and baby Ahmad — were reportedly all killed.

