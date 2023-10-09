English
Egypt prepares for Gaza refugee flood amid bombing

Gaza under total blockade

SHAFAQNA- Egypt braced for an influx of influx of refugees from Gaza , with resources being set up in North Sinai to take care of the wounded and homeless, according to a report by Mada Masr.

A government source told the news site that Egypt feared “a humanitarian catastrophe that we would not know how to deal with” and that the government was preparing tonnes of aid to be sent to the Gaza Strip in case the humanitarian situation worsened.

Egypt is also working to evacuate its diplomats and other nationals from the strip. They added that the government was waiting to see if it would need to step in to negotiate between Hamas and Israel.

The Israeli air force has dropped 2,000 munitions and more than 1,000 tonnes of bombs on Gaza in the last 20 hours, the army said on Monday morning, having shelled several high-rise residential buildings, mosques, hospitals, banks and other civilian infrastructure.

At least 500 Palestinians have been killed in the ongoing raids, including 91 children. Another 2,700 people have been wounded.

Source: Middle East Eye

