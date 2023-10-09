Iraq: Italian mission discovers archaeological site in east of Nineveh

SHAFAQNA- Italian mission discovers archaeological site containing the remains of an administrative building and tablets dating back to the Assyrian era, in east of Nineveh governorate, according to the Iraqi State Board of Antiquities and Heritage (SBAH).

The director of SBAH’s excavation department, Suhail Al-Tamimi, said that the Italian mission also discovered other findings, including a collection of 120 clay tablets with literary texts, according to the Shafaq News.

Al-Tamimi indicated that excavations showed two layers of two different cultural eras, one dating back to the Neo-Assyrian era and the other to the Middle Assyrian era.