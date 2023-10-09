English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Iraq: Italian mission discovers archaeological site in east of Nineveh

0

SHAFAQNA- Italian mission discovers archaeological site containing the remains of an administrative building and tablets dating back to the Assyrian era, in east of Nineveh governorate, according to the Iraqi State Board of Antiquities and Heritage (SBAH).

The director of SBAH’s excavation department, Suhail Al-Tamimi, said that the Italian mission also discovered other findings, including a collection of 120 clay tablets with literary texts, according to the Shafaq News.

Al-Tamimi indicated that excavations showed two layers of two different cultural eras, one dating back to the Neo-Assyrian era and the other to the Middle Assyrian era.

 

Source:Iraqi News

 

Related posts

Arab Council of Interior Ministers to convene in Baghdad

asadian

Iraq: Saddam’s Palace in Basra Converted Into First Ancient Artifacts Library [Photos]

asadian

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani meets a group of war-disabled who fought against ISIS (Daesh) [photo]

asadian

Iraq has 7,000 unsafe public buildings

asadian

[Video] Iraq: Over 50 people suffer food poisoning at wedding celebration

asadian

Iraq’s Interior Minister: Safety conditions were not observed in Al-Hamdaniya wedding hall

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.