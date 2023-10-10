English
UN’s Refugee Chief: Agency faces one of its worst moments

SHAFAQNA- The UN’s refugee agency faces one of the most difficult moments in its more than 70-year history, its chief said.

Conflicts from Ukraine to Sudan have contributed to the displacement of some 110 million people around the globe at a time when many governments, including once-welcoming ones like Germany, are under pressure to get tougher on asylum seekers as the far-right gains ground.

Some countries like Slovakia have tightened border controls while USA’s President Joe Biden plans to add sections to a border wall to stave off migrant crossings, carrying forward a policy of former president Donald Trump.

In an address to the governing body of the agency, known as UNHCR, High Commissioner Filippo Grandi urged countries to respect the rights of those fleeing conflict or persecution guaranteed under the 1951 Refugee Convention the body was created to oversee.

