Expert: Saudi Arabia can follow up “demands of Palestinian rights” in a favorable way

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A university professor of political geography says about the future of the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel: “If Saudi Arabia wants to have peace with Israel, it must make sure that the prerequisite for this peace is a permanent solution to the Palestinian issue, otherwise peace will not be achieved and it can even have consequences for Saudi Arabia. Such events will be repeated in the future and can take a wider form. If the foundation of Arab thinking in the matter of peace with Israel is not a permanent solution to the Palestinian issue, the Palestinians will fight for their rights with different names and titles and groups. An independent Palestinian state must be established with definite borders and a unified geography, centered in Jerusalem, to meet some of the demands of the Palestinians in this regard. Then we can hope for the prospect of peace.”

The operation of Hamas has already affected the relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia

In an interview with Shafaqna Future, Dr. Seyed Atta Taghavi Asal said: “I think that Hamas operations have already affected the relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. This situation has created a kind of luck for Saudi Arabia in the sense that it has opened Saudi Arabia’s hand to get more concessions from America, this operation is unprecedented. After the classic wars between the Arabs and Israel, such a volume and speed in destruction and hitting Israel had not happened. This situation has added to Saudi Arabia’s basket of privileges to establish relations with Israel, because Saudi Arabia can tell Israel today that you are vulnerable to Palestinian attacks, and the glory of that Israeli military and security network, which was claimed to be superior in the region, collapsed with this incident.”

The type of relationship between Saudi Arabia and Israel can create huge changes in the region

He added: “Today, Saudi Arabia’s hand is open compared to before this incident, and it exists both to gain its own interests and to pursue the demands of the Palestinians in a more tangible and powerful way and to demand peace as a precondition.” If the relationship was supposed to be established and made public in a few months, today the date of establishing the relationship will certainly be delayed, and Saudi Arabia will certainly reconsider its requests and add new demands. The new structure of Saudi Arabia, with the rule of the king’s son who manages foreign policy in the real sense, and has an updated policy, will realize the changes that have occurred in Palestine and the high vulnerability of Israel. A country that wants to establish a relationship with Israel, especially a country that is the leader of the Arab world, its type of relationship can create huge changes in the region and will have consequences, it will use the strategic and geopolitical opportunity created by Hamas in Palestine. He will reconsider the demands he had from America and Israel before this incident, and in this way he will increase his national demands and will be able to pursue the demands of Palestinian rights in a favorable way.”

Israel’s claim to destroy Hamas is not possible

He stated that although there are many uncertainties about the principle of the operation and the question is whether there was a security and military gap or the differences within the Israeli regime have become so great that a part of the Israeli security and military forces disobeyed or showed a strike or even inaction against Hamas attacks to bring down Netanyahu. There is another point of view that Netanyahu himself planned such an action to prevent the fall of his government, but what is evident is that Israel’s claim to destroy Hamas is not possible. Hamas is not a building or a physical basis that can be destroyed, Hamas is an idea, Hamas is a root and a nostalgia. If all the members and commanders of Hamas are also killed and martyred, another current will grow from within this thought, which may be even stronger than Hamas. Maybe Israel can be spared from Hamas attacks for a while with some measures, but it doesn’t matter the name or the person, a part of a country’s land is occupied by a group and people will fight to get their land under any title and any name.”

