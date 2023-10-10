Gaza Blockade: WHO Calls For Humanitarian Corridor For Medical Aid Into Hospitals

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian Health Ministry and the WHO call for humanitarian corridor “to ensure the entry of urgent medical aid” into Gaza’s hospitals.

Hospitals overwhelmed as Israel continues bombardment of the Gaza Strip overnight, hitting residential buildings.

Israel announced a “total blockade” on Gaza, including blockade on admitting food and fuel. Such a siege by the Israeli army, with the intent to starve a population, is a war crime under UN’s statutes.

The latest death toll stands at 704 Palestinians in Gaza and more than 900 people in Israel. Hamas’s surprise attack on Saturday (07 Oct. 2023) came after Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in recent days and a record number of Palestinians were killed by Israel in recent months.