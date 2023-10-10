English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Gaza Blockade: WHO Calls For Humanitarian Corridor For Medical Aid Into Hospitals

0
humanitarian corridor

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian Health Ministry and the WHO call for humanitarian corridor “to ensure the entry of urgent medical aid” into Gaza’s hospitals.

Hospitals overwhelmed as Israel continues bombardment of the Gaza Strip overnight, hitting residential buildings.

Israel announced a “total blockade” on Gaza, including blockade on admitting food and fuel. Such a siege by the Israeli army, with the intent to starve a population, is a war crime under UN’s statutes.

The latest death toll stands at 704 Palestinians in Gaza and more than 900 people in Israel. Hamas’s surprise attack on Saturday (07 Oct. 2023) came after Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in recent days and a record number of Palestinians were killed by Israel in recent months.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Israeli airstrikes destroy 7 Gaza mosques since Saturday

asadian

Rights group: 100 Palestinian children killed in West Bank-Gaza since Saturday (07 Oct. 2023)

asadian

More than 73,000 Palestinian residents take refuge in UN schools

asadian

UNSC’s meeting over Gaza escalation ends without unified position

asadian

Gaza: Over 123500 People Displaced

asadian

Qatari diplomacy amid current Israel-Palestine crisis

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.