UN seeks support for Afghanistan after Herat earthquake

SHAFAQNA-The extent of the damage caused by the earthquake in Afghanistan is devastating and sought support for the war-torn country,the UN refugee agency on Tuesday said.

“As the needs of those affected continue to rise, UNHCR and partners are on the ground providing critical assistance and distributing relief items,” UNHCR said on X.

On Monday, UNHCR said the needs are huge and they are on the ground distributing tents, core relief items, and dignity kits to those who have been affected.

Teams of other UN organizations, including the World Health Organization, and the World Food Program, also arrived in the affected areas to help the victim families.

Source: aa

