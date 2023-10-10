Israeli airstrikes destroy 7 Gaza mosques since Saturday

SHAFAQNA-Israeli attacks have destroyed seven mosques in the Gaza Strip since Saturday.

Israeli warplanes attacked the Al Abbas Mosque in central Gaza with many rockets.

The attacks have now led to the destruction of seven mosques, with the most recent being the Al-Abbas Mosque.

Israel had previously hit the Al-Susi, Al-Yarmouk, Al-Amin Muhammad, Ahmed Yassin, Al-Habib Mohammad, and Al-Garbi mosques in Gaza.

The Israeli army’s intensified attacks on the Gaza Strip continue.

