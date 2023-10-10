English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Israeli airstrikes destroy 7 Gaza mosques since Saturday

0
destroy 7 Gaza mosques

SHAFAQNA-Israeli attacks have destroyed seven mosques in the Gaza Strip since Saturday.

Israeli warplanes attacked the Al Abbas Mosque in central Gaza with many rockets.

The attacks have now led to the destruction of seven mosques, with the most recent being the Al-Abbas Mosque.

Israel had previously hit the Al-Susi, Al-Yarmouk, Al-Amin Muhammad, Ahmed Yassin, Al-Habib Mohammad, and Al-Garbi mosques in Gaza.

The Israeli army’s intensified attacks on the Gaza Strip continue.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Gaza Blockade: WHO Calls For Humanitarian Corridor For Medical Aid Into Hospitals

asadian

Rights group: 100 Palestinian children killed in West Bank-Gaza since Saturday (07 Oct. 2023)

asadian

UNSC’s meeting over Gaza escalation ends without unified position

asadian

Gaza: Over 123500 People Displaced

asadian

Qatari diplomacy amid current Israel-Palestine crisis

asadian

EU’s foreign ministers to hold emergency meeting over developments in Middle East

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.