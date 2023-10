SHAFAQNA-Lebanon’s Caretaker Minister of Education and Higher Education Abbas al-Halabi announced in a statement the closure of public and private schools, high schools and vocational schools on Tuesday in districts bordering southern Lebanon.

“This decision comes in response to tensions in villages within these districts, driven by concerns about the safety of teachers, students and parents, God forbid,” the Minister stated.

Source: thisisbeirut

