Afghanistan: Four British citizens released from detention

SHAFAQNA- Four British men from detention in Afghanistan have been released. “We welcome and appreciate the release by the current administration of Afghanistan of four British nationals who were detained on allegations of breaking the laws of Afghanistan,” a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“On behalf of families of the British nationals, we express their apologies to the current administration of Afghanistan for any violations of the laws of the country,” added the spokesperson.

The FCDO did not specify what the men had been accused of, but said all UK citizens were required to comply with “UK counter-terrorism legislation when overseas and abide by all laws of the country of destination”.

Source: Al Jazeera

