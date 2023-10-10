Afghanistan: “Humanitarian needs and slow progress of relief efforts” 4 days after devastating earthquake in Herat

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN – Today, it has been four days since the deadly earthquake struck Herat province in western Afghanistan, and this region also experienced three relatively powerful aftershocks yesterday.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan’s news agency, rescue and search efforts to extract bodies from under the rubble are still ongoing in earthquake-affected areas, and final statistics on casualties and damages have not been released yet.

According to the latest statistics announced by the Ministry of Interior Affairs in relation to the Taliban conflict, four thousand people have been killed and wounded in this deadly earthquake. The ministry has not separated the numbers of fatalities and injuries.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has not yet announced new statistics regarding the number of casualties and damages resulting from this earthquake.

The Taliban claim that as a result of this earthquake, 1,983 houses have been completely destroyed in 20 villages. However, the final tally of the earthquake’s damages is still unclear.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) announced early yesterday morning that 1,700 families have been affected by this earthquake in Herat, but they have not provided further details on this matter.

Even though four days have passed since this deadly earthquake, precise information regarding the number of casualties, extent of damages, the count of displaced individuals, and humanitarian needs has not been provided yet.

Roza otunbayeva, the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General, who visited the earthquake-affected areas yesterday, has described it as a “great catastrophe.” She stated that this earthquake has taken both human lives and destroyed their homes.

