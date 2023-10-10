Moscow: Iraq’s PM Meets Russian President

SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s Prime Minister Al-Sudani, met with Russian President Putin, as part of his official visit to Moscow.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral relations and joint cooperation, especially in energy and oil industries, they also addressed the significant activities of Russian oil companies in Iraq, that aligns with the Iraqi government’s vision to boost the economy and diversify its resources.”

During the meeting, various regional and international matters of shared interest were reviewed and the two leaders discussed the concerning developments unfolding in the occupied Palestinian territories. The Prime Minister reiterated Iraq’s unwavering stance on the Palestinian cause, emphasizing Iraq’s support for the Palestinian people’s rightful aspirations to live in dignity and have justice calling on Russia to work with the UN’s Security Council’s permanent members to promptly address and stop the ongoing attacks in Palestinian territories.

Source: ina.iq

