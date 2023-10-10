English
Saudi Arabia Calls For Urgent Meeting of OIC on Gaza

Saudi Arabia calls for meeting of OIC

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia called for an urgent ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the escalation in Gaza.

The OIC renewed its condemnation of the Israeli military and its aggression against Gaza.

The OIC said it held Israel responsible for ignoring international resolutions. The UN said on Tuesday (10 Oct. 2023) that more than 187,000 of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have left their homes — the most since 2014 air and ground offensive by Israel uprooted about 400,000.

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com

