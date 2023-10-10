Iraq resumes direct flights to China

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Airways are set to resume direct flights to the Chinese city of Guangzhou from Baghdad international airport, Transportation Minister Al-Saadi said on Tuesday (10 Oct. 2023).

According to a statement from the ministry’s media office, Al-Saadi stated that due to the increasing demand for travel to the People’s Republic of China and the growing interest in Iraqi Airways’ flights at Iraqi airports, the General Company for Iraqi Airways has taken the initiative to operate flights on the Baghdad-Guangzhou route as part of the national carrier’s services.

The statement further explained that starting from today, October 10th, the General Company for Iraqi Airways has resumed its direct flights to the People’s Republic of China, with two weekly flights scheduled every Saturday and Tuesday, following the flight schedules.

