UN: More than 187000 displaced in Gaza since Saturday (07 Oct. 2023)

187500 displaced in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- More than 187,000 of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have left their homes – the most since a 2014 air and ground offensive by Israel uprooted about 400,000, according to the UN.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said early on Tuesday that Israeli raids razed 790 housing units and severely damaged 5,330.

According to UNRWA, which provides services to refugees, four schools have sustained damage in Israeli attacks. On Monday, UNRWA spokesperson Abu Hasna said: “There is no safe place in Gaza.”

This is not the first time that schools sheltering civilians have been hit by Israeli bombs. In 2014, the Jabalia Elementary Girls’ School, housing 3,300 displaced Palestinian civilians, was struck, causing the deaths of 15 civilians – UNRWA had repeatedly communicated the school’s coordinates to Israeli officials to ensure its protection.

