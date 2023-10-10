English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

HRW slams Israeli defense minister’s vow to deprive Gaza of food & electricity

0
deprive Gaza of food & electricity

SHAFAQNA-Human Rights Watch (HRW) strongly criticized the Israeli defense minister’s vow to deprive Gaza of food and electricity.

In a statement, Omar Shakir, the group’s senior director, described Yoav Gallant’s statement as “abhorrent” and “collective punishment, which is a war crime.”

“The International Criminal Court (ICC) should take note of this call to commit a war crime,” he added.

On Monday, Gallant said his army is applying a complete siege on Gaza.The Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Gaza Strip.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN: More than 187000 displaced in Gaza since Saturday (07 Oct. 2023)

asadian

Saudi Arabia Calls For Urgent Meeting of OIC on Gaza

asadian

Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes Destroy 7 Mosques Since Saturday (07 Oct. 2023)

asadian

Gaza Blockade: WHO Calls For Humanitarian Corridor For Medical Aid Into Hospitals

asadian

Rights group: 100 Palestinian children killed in West Bank-Gaza since Saturday (07 Oct. 2023)

asadian

More than 73,000 Palestinian residents take refuge in UN schools

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.