HRW slams Israeli defense minister’s vow to deprive Gaza of food & electricity

SHAFAQNA-Human Rights Watch (HRW) strongly criticized the Israeli defense minister’s vow to deprive Gaza of food and electricity.

In a statement, Omar Shakir, the group’s senior director, described Yoav Gallant’s statement as “abhorrent” and “collective punishment, which is a war crime.”

“The International Criminal Court (ICC) should take note of this call to commit a war crime,” he added.

On Monday, Gallant said his army is applying a complete siege on Gaza.The Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Gaza Strip.

Source: aa

